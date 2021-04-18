2 suspects arrested in death of 17-year-old in Glynn Co.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Glynn County Police and Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) have arrested two in connection to the murder of a 17-year-old.

Police arrested Michael Howard, 42, and Bria-Marie Nicole Register, 28 of Brunswick, both charged with felony murder. Police say the two are charged with the murder of 17-year-old Javier Cordova.

The incident occurred at a late-night cookout at Coastal Crest Suites apartment complex.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are urging anyone with additional information to submit online tips or call 800-597-8477.

Or contact Glynn County Police Investigations at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness at the following numbers 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.