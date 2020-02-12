2 students accused of threatening Candler Co. school system

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have arrested two juveniles in connection with a threat made to the Candler County school system earlier this week.

According to the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday, investigators were notified about the threat, described as a “concerning Snapchat message.”

The sheriff’s office said investigators immediately began looking into the incident and developed a plan with the Candler County School District.

They also received assistance from state and local law enforcement agencies — as well as internet service providers and social media companies — in the investigation.

Candler County Sheriff John Miles deployed additional deputies at the schools to enhance the security on Monday and Tuesday as investigators continued to work leads and conduct interviews.

Tuesday afternoon, investigators arrested a 14-year-old and a 12-year-old on the following charges: Terroristic Threats, Conspiracy to commit a crime and Disrupting the Operation of a Public School.

The sheriff’s office could only tell News 3 that the juveniles were local students in Candler County.

“Behavior such as this will not be tolerated,” Miles said. “Those involved in such crimes can expect to be held accountable.”

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said this case was not associated with other recent school threats.

Three other schools in the Coastal Empire have received threats this week, including Bradwell Institute, Statesboro High School and Southeast Bulloch High School.