2 shot in Hinesville sports bar

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Hinesville Police investigate a Thursday night shooting at the Gata’s Sports Bar and Grill on the 800 block of Elma G. Miles Parkway.

Police say two men were shot after 11:30 p.m.

Hinesville Police say one person was shot in the stomach and the other person sustained an injury to his leg when a bullet ricocheted striking him above the knee.

Crews transported the man shot in the stomach to a hospital. His current condition has not been released.

Police arrested a suspect and the suspect is being questioned at the Hinesville Police department. The suspect has not been identified.

Hinesville Police continue to investigate.

