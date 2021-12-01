2 sheriff’s investigators wounded by gunfire outside Atlanta

LITHONIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say they’re pursuing a suspect accused of shooting two DeKalb County sheriff’s investigators. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the gunfire happened Wednesday morning at a home in the Lithonia area.

DeKalb County sheriff’s spokeswoman Cynthia Williams says both investigators were taken to Emory Hillandale Hospital, where they were reported to be conscious and alert. They were shot while serving an arrest warrant at a home.

Few other details were immediately available early Wednesday.