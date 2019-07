SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police say two men were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Midtown Savannah early Monday afternoon.

According to Savannah Police, the incident happened around 12:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Paulsen and Vine streets.

Further information was not immediately available.

Law enforcement remains on the scene.

This story is developing.