2 Savannah businesses fail alcohol compliance check

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Savannah businesses have been cited for failing a recent alcohol compliance check.

The Savannah Police Department’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance (ABC) Unit performs these inspections regularly to tackle underage alcohol sales in the city.

According to the ABC Unit, underage subjects visited 11 businesses around Savannah Tuesday, ranging from restaurants to convenience stores.

J&J Food Mart (848 Staley Avenue) and Sheeji Convenience (10325 Abercorn Street) failed the test, according to the ABC Unit.

The businesses face fines from $500 for a first offense up to $1,000 for a third offense within 18 months of the first. Any further offense within two years of the first would require the business manager or licensee to show cause for why they should be able to keep their license.

The following nine businesses passed the operation:

Wheaton Market – 1321 Wheaton St

FD Supermarket – 1215 Price St

Cha-Dels – 2315 Bull St

Pranvi – 2606 Abercorn St

Victory Station – 1102 E Victory Dr

Victory BP – 1603 E Victory Dr.

Rinconcito Latino – 2308 Skidaway Rd

Corner Stop – 2314 Skidaway Rd

Nickel Pump – 825 Tibet Ave

The ABC Unit will share the results with the Georgia Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Division.