ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Two suburban Atlanta preschool teachers have been charged with felony child cruelty.

Parents reported the two after they say they saw the teachers physically abuse toddlers on live video from the Roswell classroom. Both 40-year-old Zeina Alostwani and 19-year-old Soriana Briceno were arrested Monday.

Several other parents have reported abuse since the arrests. Police say they’re reviewing video looking for other instances. The owner of the preschool tells parents it fired the women for “inappropriate disciplinary actions.”

The Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning is investigating. Another teacher who wrote a statement given to police says Alostwani and Briceno have a history of screaming, pinching and pulling ears.