2 injured in hotel shooting Sunday night

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were shot in the parking lot of a Chatham County hotel Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 11:30 p.m. at the La Quinta Inn at 6 Gateway Blvd. S., according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

The two people drove to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victims told CCPD they went to the parking lot to meet with a group and when the group arrived they began firing and continued as they fled the scene.

CCPD is working to identify the suspects and ask anyone with information to call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.