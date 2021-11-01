2-month-old found unresponsive in SC home, man facing charges

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — A man is facing charges after a two-month-old was found unresponsive in a Saluda County home Oct. 25.

Devonta Brown was arrested and charged with two felony counts of unlawful conduct toward a child in connection with the incident. The infant was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say medical tests revealed the child suffered from injuries to the head and brain. There were also older brain injuries discovered, as well. Brown is being held on a $200,000 bond.

The two-month-old is now stable.