2 men injured in shooting on Parris Island Gateway

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two men were injured in a shooting in Burton late Thursday night.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded around 9:40 p.m. outside of a home on Parris Island Gateway to find the two men wounded.

BCSO says the person or persons responsible for the shooting left the scene before deputies arrived.

The victims were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment. One of the men was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for additional treatment of serious wounds.

No word on the other victim’s condition at this time.

BCSO urges anyone with information on the shooting to call Sgt. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421.