2 McIntosh men face 17 years total for drug trafficking

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two McIntosh men face a combined 17 years in federal prison for their involvement in a drug trafficking operation. According to David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, the two Townsend men also face armed robbery charges.

John Hope Jr., 28, faces more than 9 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, Estes said.

Tyler Marshall, 27, faces nearly 8 years after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, heroin and cocaine and interference with commerce by robbery. The two also owe restitution payments and face three years of supervised release following their terms.

“These two men chose to not only participate in a drug trafficking organization that spread poison throughout south Georgia, but also terrorized innocent people at gunpoint,” said Estes. “They well deserve their time in prison.”

Hope and Marshall join three others who have been charged in a drug trafficking investigation, Operation Krack Down, an Organized Crime Drug Trafficking Task Forces (OCDETF), which indicted 17 total across Liberty, Bryan, McIntosh and Wayne counties in June 2020. Five others await trial.

“The mission of DEA is unwavering – we relentlessly pursue drug traffickers,” says Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta Field Division.

“These defendants and their organization distributed dangerous drugs that caused immeasurable damage to the McIntosh County community. These sentences are a perfect example of how the law enforcement community and the U.S. Attorney’s Office work together to remove violent criminals from our streets,” Murphy added.