BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Alex Murdaugh walked into court Tuesday in an orange jumpsuit already serving two life sentences for murdering his wife Maggie and son Paul.

He left with an additional 27-year sentence after pleading guilty to more than two dozen state financial crimes charges. At his sentencing he got one last time to speak to his victims face to face.

“And my hope is that you understand how much I care about you and how sorry I am for the things that I have done,” Murdaugh said.

Before his fate was sealed Murdaugh spoke for more than 45 minutes. He turned to the many victims who he stole from telling them that he was sorry and that he loved them. He also apologized to his family.

Murdaugh admitted to a pattern of stealing money from people who trusted him, many of whom were going through tragedies.

“They lost a mother and you stole every dime from them. I just don’t understand,” said Ginger Hadwin, Gloria Satterfield’s sister. “Do you not have a soul?”

One of Murdaugh’s lifelong friends told him that he doesn’t recognize him anymore.

“You said don’t spend all this money foolishly. Tell me what you did. I’m not crying because of what you stole from me. I’m crying for what you did to everybody in this suit,” Jordan Jinks said. “What kind of animal are you?”

Murdaugh’s apology rang hollow even with Judge Clifton Newman. He said through the six-week murder trial and the financial crimes hearings he saw no remorse.

“When I see you and I listen to you and I reflect on all that I’ve seen since being appointed, assigned to these cases,” Newman said. “Being empty, I don’t see anything I tried to reach you at sentencing in the other case. I’ve listened to you here today and I don’t see anything there. Hopefully, something will emerge within your spirit and within your soul.”

Newman wasn’t alone in how he felt about Murdaugh’s apology. That emptiness Newman saw is the same as the victims’ lawyers saw too.

“I was pretty taken aback by his speech,” said Ronnie Richter, attorney for the Satterfield family. “It’s hard to accept: ‘I’m sorry’ from someone who’s been pinned to the mat with no other options – at the end of his rope. Kind of at the end of the barrel of a gun.”

But this won’t be the last time Murdaugh is in a courtroom.

At least that’s what his lawyers are hoping for.

In October – they filed a motion for a new murder trial.

They say that the trial was tainted by jury tampering.

Some juror affidavits claim that the clerk of court pressured them to find Murdaugh guilty.