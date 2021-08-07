2 killed in early morning Bryan Co. crash

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were killed in a four-vehicle car crash in Bryan County shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Two vehicles traveling on US Highway 280 collided head-on, killing both drivers roughly five miles out of Pembroke, according to Georgia State Patrol Trooper, Dante Williams.

The driver of a maroon Nissan Altima was heading north in the direction of I-16 when he crossed the road hitting a Toyota Camry head-on.

Two other vehicles, a Ford Explorer and Ford Taurus, were traveling in the direction of I-16 at the time. The Ford Taurus drive into a ditch and the Ford Explorer landed on the grassy shoulder of the roadway.

A passenger in the Nissan Altima was transported to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah with serious injuries. The drivers of the two other vehicles were transported to Saint Joseph Candler in Savannah.