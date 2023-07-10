BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people were killed in a crash early Monday morning in Bluffton.

According to the Bluffton Township Fire District, a minivan and pickup truck collided at the intersection of Buck Island Road and Bluffton Parkway around 5:45 a.m.

Two passengers of the minivan were taken to a local hospital where they died, though the driver of the minivan was OK. The pickup truck driver was not transported.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

The roadway was closed until about 7 a.m. as law enforcement remained on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office.