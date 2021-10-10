2 killed, 3 in critical condition after shooting near SC nightclub

MCCOLL, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are dead and three others remain in critical condition after a shooting early Sunday morning near a nightclub in Marlboro County.

It happened about 1:55 a.m. in a parking lot across the street from Club Amnesia in McColl, according to Lt. Trevor Murphy of the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. The club is in the 4100 block of Highway 15 next to the North Carolina border.

Multiple law-enforcement personnel remained at the scene early Sunday, but no arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available from authorities.











This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.