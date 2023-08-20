SAVANNAH, Ga- (WSAV)- The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is investigating a crash that left two juveniles in critical condition in Bryan County.

According to GSP, a single vehicle was traveling north on Page Road in Bryan County, when the driver lost control causing the vehicle to overturn.

Five occupants were in the vehicle, and two were ejected from the vehicle.

All parties in the vehicle were juveniles and the driver was 17.

The investigation is ongoing and both individuals that were ejected are in critical condition.

Names will not be released due to them being juveniles.