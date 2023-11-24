BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Two people were left injured after a shooting on Thanksgiving night in Burton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived around 7:15 p.m. at the Independent Mobile Home Park on Shanklin Road after reports of gunfire and gunshot victims.

Deputies found two men injured with gunshot wounds. A 28-year-old Seabrook man is hospitalized at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and an 18-year-old Saint Helena man was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina where he remains in critical condition.

Deputies say the men were socializing between two mobile homes with others when an armed man approached the group and began firing shots.



Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact Sergeant Tunis at 843-255-3426, or if wishing to remain anonymous and for a possible reward, call CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.