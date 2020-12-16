2 injured in shooting on Mildred, Churchill streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday morning at Mildred and Church streets.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), officers responded at 10:20 a.m. to find a man suffering from a shooting injury. A woman was grazed by a bullet during the incident and suffered other injuries as well.

SPD says both were taken to a nearby hospital and their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

At this time, police are following up on possible leads.