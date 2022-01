SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were injured in a shooting on Emerald Drive on New Year’s Eve.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD) says a man was shot and a teenager was grazed by a bullet around 11 p.m. The shooting happened in the 500 block of Emerald Drive.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released and SPD says the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.