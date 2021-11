CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say two people were shot and suffering non-life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon.

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) says the shooting happened on the 300 block of Chevis Road. Both victims have been taken to the hospital. Police say the shooting does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Police urge residents to avoid the area. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.