GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting in Garden City that sent two people to the hospital on Saturday.

According to Garden City Police, the shooting took place on Davis Avenue near 5th Street around 8 p.m.

The two victims were transported to the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Det. Love at 912-210-1326 or call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.