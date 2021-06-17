2 injured in shooting at graduation party in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a graduation party late Wednesday night, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO).

Deputies responded around 11:45 p.m. to the report of shots fired at the Grays Hill Community Center on Bruce K. Smalls Drive in Beaufort.

BCSO says as deputies approached, two vehicles were seen leaving the area, ending up at Beaufort Memorial Hospital. Deputies learned that two people inside the vehicles — an adult male and a juvenile female — were injured.

The girl sustained minor injures and was treated at Beaufort Memorial. BCSO says the man sustained serious wounds and was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina where he remains hospitalized.

Meanwhile, on the scene, deputies learned the two victims were shot inside the community center during the party. Investigators recovered several cartridge casings in the building.

No suspects have been named at this time.

According to the sheriff’s office, this incident is not believed to be connected to Tuesday night’s shooting in Burton, where three people were injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Staff Sgt. Todd Duncan at 843-255-3418. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111 or through the P3 Tips app.