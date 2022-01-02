2 injured in separate downtown Savannah shootings early Sunday morning

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two shootings early Sunday morning left two people with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD says a man was shot in his foot in the 200 block of West Broughton Street around midnight. Police say the man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Around the same time, a woman was shot in her leg in the 100 block of Montgomery Street, SPD says. She was also taken to the hospital.

Police continue to investigate both shootings and no further details were released.