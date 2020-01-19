2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 SB at MM 95 Saturday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia State Patrol and the Chatham County Police Department responded to a multi-car accident on I-95 southbound at mile marker 95 late Saturday night.

GSP says that at around 11 p.m., a vehicle was pulled over on the shoulder of the road with its flashers on. A second vehicle attempting to pass another car hit the parked vehicle.

The second vehicle lost control for a moment and was hit by a third car, which was then hit by a fourth car.

GSP says the driver of the first vehicle and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the first vehicle was released Sunday afternoon. There is no update on the other driver’s condition at this time.