HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – The Hinesville Police Department is investigating an early Sunday morning shooting on East Oglethorpe Highway that left two men injured.

According to Capt. William Oberlander, two men in their 20s and 30s were shot near a local nightclub around 3 a.m.

One man was shot in the chest, and the other sustained a wound to his abdomen. Both men were transported to Memorial Health in Savannah where their conditions are unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Oberlander.