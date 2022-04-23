SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were injured in a shooting late Friday night near TA Wright Stadium, according to Savannah State University(SSU) officials.

Officials say the victims were treated on site by emergency personnel and transported to a nearby hospital. The condition of the victims remains unknown at this time.

In addition to Savannah State Police, the Savannah Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called in to investigate the shooting.

This is developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 on-air and online for details.