REIDSVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were injured in an ATV crash in Tattnall County over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 9, Georgia State Patrol(GSP) troopers responded to a crash involving several ATV riders on Georgia McLeod Road.

Officials say one ATV struck another in the rear and threw an occupant from the ATV. One person was flown to a hospital in Savannah where he was treated and eventually released.

Another person suffered from minor injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by GSP.