2 injured after high-speed chase ends in crash in Long County

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – A driver led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through three cities over the weekend.

Ending in a rollover wreck, the pursuit sent the driver, 19-year-old Dalvin Adams, and his passenger, Dexter Martin, 20, to the hospital.

According to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a trooper attempted to stop Adams for speeding and failure to dim headlights at the intersection of Old Sunbury Road and East Oglethorpe Highway.

He refused to stop and led the trooper through Hinesville and into Allenhurst, then Walthourville. Adams traveled south on Highway 119, then turned onto Tibet Road where, according to GSP, speeds in excess of 114 mph were recorded.

While the trooper who initiated the chase had to stop due to a blown tire, other GSP troopers and deputies from Long and Liberty counties joined.

In Long County, GSP said the driver lost control of his Dodge Avenger during the pursuit and traveled off of the road before overturning. Adams and Martin were both ejected from the vehicle.

The men were taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Adams has yet to be charged, though officials say he faces numerous charges in connection to the chase.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and GSP reported no other injuries.