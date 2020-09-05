2 injured, 6 displaced in separate Saturday morning fires in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department responded to two separate fires Saturday morning.

At 9:15 a.m., Savannah Fire was dispatched to a fire in the 3300 block of Lanark Street. Firefighters found a fire at the back of a home and extinguished it.

Residents said the fire began as an open area fire in the back yard, then burned out of control and spread to the house.

Two people were transported by EMS with burns, and four people were displaced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Then at 11:36 a.m., crews were dispatched to a fire in the 700 block of Barton Street. Firefighters discovered that fire in the laundry room of a home spread to the kitchen. Crews extinguished the flames, preventing it from spreading to other parts of the home.

No one was physically hurt, but two people were displaced.

Savannah Fire is reminding the public to clean lint from filters every time the dryer is used, and to never store flammable items near a clothes dryer.