SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men have been formally charged in the 2021 shooting death of a 31-year-old man.

Deandre Miller and Quitman Clark were indicted on Wednesday in connection to the death of Arthur Boston.

On July 2, 2021, police say Boston was shot in the Hitch Village area near Avery Street and Wilder Drive. He was taken to Memorial Hospital by a private vehicle with a gunshot wound and later died.

Miller was initially indicted in August 2021.

He and Clark now each face two counts of felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony and one count of possession of firearm by convicted felon.