SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men have been formally charged with murder in the death of a Pooler teen.

According to the Savannah Police Department, on the afternoon of Sept. 17, 2022, Devion Bates-Carrington, of Pooler, was found suffering gunshot wounds on E. 71st Street in Savannah. The 17-year-old was taken to Memorial Health where he died as a result of his injuries.

According to an indictment returned July 5, 2023, Johnathan Abdullah brought marijuana to a sale with JT Deloach III when a fight broke out. The two allegedly exchanged gunfire which injured Bates-Carrington, resulting in his death.

Abdullah now faces two charges of felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and three counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Meanwhile, Deloach has been charged with felony murder, criminal attempt to commit a felony and two counts of possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

Roughly two weeks after Bates-Carrington’s death, Deloach was arrested in Hinesville.

A bench warrant has been issued for Abdullah’s arrest.