2 indicted in 2017 murder of Savannah teen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – More than two years after a Savannah teenager was shot to death in broad daylight, two people have been formally charged in his murder.

Tristan Gray, 17, was shot around noon on February 16, 2017 in the area of Pennsylvania and California avenues. He was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Savannah Police Department tells News 3 the investigation was presented to the grand jury last month, resulting in indictments of two suspects: Rodrick Richardson and Dehzon Hardwick.

Tristan Gray

Both suspects were taken into custody on Thursday; Richardson in Chatham County and Hardwick in Columbus, Georgia.

Richardson faces multiple charges in the 17-year-old’s death: malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of firearm during commission of a felony.

The indictment also alleges Richardson robbed Tristan of marijuna, a wallet, a cell phone and a vehicle.

Hardwick also faces several counts in Tristan’s death, including felony murder charges. The suspect has also been indicted on marijuana possession charges and aggravated assault.

According to the indictment, Hardwick is accused of shooting Richardson on the same day Tristan was killed.

Family members remember Tristan as a “good student” and a “great child.” He was a member of the Temple of Glory Church.