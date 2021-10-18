2 Georgia men arrested for setting off blast in dispute

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Two men have been arrested after police concluded they set off an explosion in a subdivision in northeast Georgia in early October.

Winder police say they have arrested 31-year-old Michael Bonzo Huff of Nicholson and 38-year-old Royce Van Court of Winder.

The men are being held without bail in the Barrow County jail on charges including possessing explosives, terroristic threats and acts, reckless conduct and criminal property damage. No one was injured.

It’s unclear if either man has a lawyer representing him.

The blast went off before dawn on Oct. 2, heavily damaging a car and blowing out windows in multiple houses. Winder police say it appears related to a “domestic conflict.”