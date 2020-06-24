2 Effingham County Jail officers arrested in controlled substance investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Effingham County Jail officers have been arrested and two more are on paid administrative leave for their involvement in bringing controlled substances to inmates.

According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, “after an exhaustive three-month investigation,” charges were filed against Jaleen Connerly, 32, and Betrice Taylor, 50.

The identities of the other officers have not been released. They will remain on leave until the investigation is completed.

Both women face charges for giving to or possession of prohibited items by inmates, coming inside guard lines to deliver an inmate a controlled substance, attempt or conspiracy to commit a drug-related crime, and conducting or participating in criminal gang activity as a person employed by or associated with a criminal street gang.

Connerly is also charged with obtaining, procuring or giving an inmate tobacco or tobacco product without the consent of the jailer as well as bribery.

Both women posted bail and have been released, according to the sheriff’s office.