2 displaced in Saturday morning fire on East 33rd Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire that displaced two people Saturday morning.

Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a fire in 1000 block of E. 33rd Street at 9:58 a.m. Saturday. They quickly extinguished a fire in a kitchen dining area before it spread to other parts of the home.

No one was injured, but the room and its contents were damaged. Power to the home had to be cut, and two people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the fire department.

News 3 will have updates.