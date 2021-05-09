2 dead in shooting in upstate SC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people were shot dead in Greenville, S.C.

Police said the shootings are connected. The first fatal shooting occurred after a biker called police claiming he was being harassed. Dispatchers say they heard gunshots while on the phone with the biker.

The biker suffered multiple gunshot wounds and later died at the hospital.

While investigating that shooting, police received calls from tipsters who reported the suspected shooter’s vehicle. Police located him and the suspect pulled into a fire department parking lot. He exchanged gunfire with police and died at the scene, according to police.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure while an investigation is conducted. Police believe the biker and suspect knew each other.