MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead after a fire broke out in McIntosh County last week.

According to Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, a fire began at a home on Georgia Highway 99 around 1:13 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2022, in Townsend. State Fire Marshal Investigators responded to the scene later that morning at the request of the McIntosh County Fire Department.

Commissioner King said upon extinguishment, the bodies of a 91-year-old female and a 59-year-old male were discovered in the home. The structure did not contain smoke alarms.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but no foul play is expected at this time.