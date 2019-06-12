2 dead, 2 more shot in Savannah neighborhood

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that left two men dead and two more injured Tuesday night.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the four men were shot on Damascus Road in the Nottingham neighborhood around 10 p.m.

SPD says 27-year old Devonte Henneghan and 30-year-old James Fields Jr. died as a result of their injuries. Michael McDaniel, 28, and Deonte Jones, 27, were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The department’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances of the shooting. SPD says the incident does not appear to be random.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

Calls can be made anonymously to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.