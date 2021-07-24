2 dead, 2 hurt, after downtown Macon fight leads to shooting

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Macon shooting killed two people, injured two others and caused panic in a lively bar district.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said people were fighting on a sidewalk in downtown Macon when someone started shooting. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Deputies found 20-year-old Donovan Munir Cason, of Macon, dead when they arrived. Medical personnel took 21-year-old Kabryan Johnson to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. A man and a woman were also injured and are hospitalized.

Videos and comments on social media show people running for cover after more than a dozen gunshots. In November, six people were shot on the same block.

