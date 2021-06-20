2 dead, 1 wounded after shooting at SC convenience store

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a convenience store near Anderson has left two men dead and a third man hospitalized.

Anderson County sheriff’s deputies tell local news outlets that 30-year-old Tevin Jeriah Telford of Anderson and 27-year-old Shane Michael Ware of Belton died after the shooting before dawn Sunday.

Deputy Coroner Josh Shore says Telford died from a gunshot wound to the belly and Ware died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Both men died after being taken to the hospital in Anderson. A third man was wounded and taken to a hospital. He hasn’t been named and his condition is unknown. Autopsies of Telford and Ware are scheduled for Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies and the coroner continue to investigate.

