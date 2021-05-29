2 dead, 1 in critical condition following shooting in McIntosh Co.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people are dead and one is in critical condition following a shooting in McIntosh County.

According to McIntosh County Sheriffs Office Col. Danny Lowe, A grandfather was pronounced dead at a home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said Raymond Carl Adderly, 60, shot both his wife and granddaughter before shooting himself.

The incident occurred on Blount Crossing in rural McIntosh County following a shooting Saturday morning, according to Stephen D. Jessup, McIntosh County Sheriff.

The Grandmother, Thea Adderly, 58, was transported to a local area hospital where she later died of her wounds.

The Granddaughter, Myllessa Haywood, 17, was flown by medical helicopter to UF Health Shands Hospital in Jacksonville and is in stable condition.

Jessup asks anyone with information to call Colonel Danny Lowe at 912-437-5870 or 912-258-0868.