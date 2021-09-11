2 critically injured in shooting at Brunswick apartment

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were critically injured in a shooting at a Brunswick apartment complex Friday night.

According to the Glynn County Police Department (GCPD), says the shooting occurred at Marsh Landing Apartments around 11:10 p.m. Both victims arrived separately at the Southeast Georgia Health System and were transported to UF Shands Hospital.

Although the investigation is ongoing, GCPD says early information shows that the group was meeting up for a shoe transaction.

Police ask anyone with information to call Inv. Strickland at 912-554-7557 or Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845.