BREAKING: 2 Chatham County officers on leave after shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two officers have been placed on administrative leave after a shooting Thursday night, according to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD).

CCPD says the officers were called to Tara Court off of Ferguson Avenue around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a man pointing a gun at another person.

The officers encountered the individual when they arrived, according to the department, and subsequently fired their weapons, injuring him.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital with “potentially life-threatening injuries,” CCPD said.

The victim’s name or age has not been released.

The officers involved have not been identified. No word on any injuries to them.

Placing the officers on leave is part of department policy. CCPD says they’ve also called in the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to look into the incident.

This story is developing. WSAV News 3 will bring you more updates.