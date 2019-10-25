2 charged with murder in Toombs Co. after missing man’s remains found

LYONS, Ga. (WSAV) – Two men have been arrested for murder after law enforcement discovered human remains in a “makeshift grave” in Toombs County.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), Hollis Bryant, 24, and Israel Williams, 19, both of Lyons, have been charged with Felony Murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Brandon Colson.

Colson, TCSO says, was reported missing to the Lyons Police Department on Oct. 6. Since that time, Lyons Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) have been gathering information in his disappearance.

Authorities gained information that led them to search an area off of Ponderosa Road in Toombs County. On Thursday, TCSO, GBI, Lyons Police and the Georgia Emergency Mangement Agency searched a home at 148 Ponderosa Road and nearby property where the remains were found.

An autopsy at the GBI crime lab revealed the remains were those of Colson.

TCSO says additional charges and arrests are pending at this time and their investigation ongoing. Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the GBI at 478-374-6988, TCSO at 912-526-6778, or Lyons Police at 912-526-3638.