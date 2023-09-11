Motor or car insurance claim form with coin stack, calculator and car model.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Brunswick residents are being sought on charges of insurance fraud and arson, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King announced Monday.

Lionel Twitty, 49, and Earnest Jackson Jr., 31, allegedly set their car on fire and filed a false insurance claim.

According to authorities, in September 2021, Twitty filed a claim with Progressive Insurance, stating that his vehicle was stolen while attending a Brunswick High School football game.

The Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire launched an investigation after being notified by the insurance company of a suspicious claim.

“According to information from the Glynn County Board of Education, Mr. Twitty did not arrive at the game in the purportedly stolen vehicle,” said Commissioner King. “Upon further investigation, special agents determined that Mr. Twitty conspired with Mr. Jackson to have the vehicle moved to a remote area of Glynn County and set on fire in the hopes of obtaining an insurance payout.”

On Wednesday, warrants were taken out against Twitty and Jackson in Glynn County.

They both remain wanted at this time.

The office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire is working with the Glynn County Police Department and Board of Education on this case.