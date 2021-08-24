2 Brunswick men face prison after pleading guilty to 6 armed robberies

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) — Two Brunswick men face up to life in prison after pleading guilty to six armed robberies.

Zaeveon Deveon Cooper, 21, and Marquese Bolden, 20, are charged with Conspiracy to Interfere with Commerce by Robbery, and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, says David H. Estes, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

“These two men terrorized store employees and customers during their three-week robbery spree, halted thanks to excellent work from the FBI and police officers from Glynn County and Brunswick,” Estes said.

Estes says the pair robbed two fast-food restaurants and four convenience stores over a three-week period in August 2020. The men allegedly held workers at gunpoint and took money from them and cash registers. Bolden will be sentenced on Oct. 4 while Cooper has no sentence date as of now.

“These two men terrorized innocent businesses and were a threat to the community every day they were on our streets,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.