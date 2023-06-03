TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two people were arrested in Glennville on multiple drug charges following an investigation, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI).

On Thursday, June 1, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 400 block of Jones Street and GBI agents seized a quantity of crack cocaine, multi-colored tablets suspected to be ecstasy, marijuana along with magazines and ammunition.

The GBI arrested Tyatris Bacon, 34, and Jazmen Bacon, 37, following a joint drug investigation by the GBI’s Southeastern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SRDEO), Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office, and Glennville Police Department. Tyatris Bacon was charged with possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute along with two counts of sale of cocaine and Jazmen Bacon was charged with sale of cocaine.

Both suspects were booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.