BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) — Two suspects have been arrested after police say the two fled on foot early Sunday morning following a police pursuit.

According to police, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a car with no taillights Jan. 15 just before 1 a.m. When the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver sped off. After the suspects’ car drove onto a dirt road, the driver and passenger ran off on foot.

Police used drone footage as well as a K-9 team on the ground to search for the suspects. The first suspect was found lying on the ground through drone footage and the second suspect was tracked down by a K-9 officer.

Antwon Simpson and Veunte Gross were both arrested. Gross faces charges including illegal possession of a firearm and eluding police. Simpson was armed with a handgun during the arrest and was charged with drug possession as well as illegal firearm possession.

No one was injured during the incident.