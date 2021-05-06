2 arrested, meth seized in Hampton County

BRUNSON, S.C. (WSAV) – Two men have been arrested in a drug operation in Brunson.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office executed search warrants at two homes on Hadwin Circle Wednesday, seizing approximately 8.5 grams of crystal meth.

Deputies arrested Timothy Dyer, 27, and Kodi Smith, 28, on possession with intent to distribute narcotics and distribution of methamphetamine, respectively. Dyer was also charged with domestic violence.

“Additional arrests and charges are possible, and further, to those who possess or distribute illegal narcotics in Hampton County, it will not be tolerated,” Sheriff T.C. Smalls stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office at 803-914-2200 or the toll-free tip line: 866-942-1120. Callers may remain anonymous.

Information can also be submitted by email to sheriffcrimewatch@hamptoncountysc.org or in person.