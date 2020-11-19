2 arrested in recent Savannah shootings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two suspects, age 17 and 18, have been arrested in connection with three shootings that took place in Savannah this week.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the first incident happened Monday afternoon. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to 600 block of E. 38th Street for a ShotSpotter alert where they found multiple shell casings and vehicles damaged by gunfire.

About 30 minutes later, another ShotSpotter alert was triggered in the 2200 block of Harden Street after multiple shots were fired, and again, several vehicles were struck. SPD says a 27-year-old female later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from the shooting.

The third incident took place the next day, Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m. near the 2000 block of Atlantic Avenue. An officer nearby tried to stop a vehicle seen fleeing the area to no avail.

Later, an 18-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital after suffering non-life-threatening injuries during the shooting, according to police.

SPD’s Criminal Investigation Division and Impact Investigations Team identified Jhaquez Stamper, 18, and Mykel Banks, 17, as suspects in the shootings. Both face two counts of aggravated assault, and Stamper also faces multiple traffic charges.

“These arrests illustrate the hard work of our detectives and specialized units,” Chief Roy Minter said. SPD’s Impact Investigations Team is a new unit focused on shooting investigations and suspects potentially involved in multiple violent incidents.

“Rest assured, we are putting all our resources toward the violent crime that is occurring and are putting an emphasis on bringing the suspects involved in these incidents to justice,” Minter continued. “If you are illegally carrying or carelessly firing a weapon in Savannah streets, putting others’ lives and property in jeopardy, then we are putting all our focus toward coming after you.

“We encourage the public to also report any activity that could be suspicious or criminal in nature to the department to further assist with these investigations.”

The three incidents remain under investigation. Anyone with information can call the SPD Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.